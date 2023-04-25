LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland has added another player from the transfer portal.

Grand Canyon transfer Chance McMillian signed with the Red Raiders on Tuesday. McMillian averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 assists, and knocked down 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers last season for the Antelopes.

“We are excited to add Chance to our program,” McCasland said in a press release. “Chance is an athletic, skilled guard that will bring experience and leadership to our roster.”

In three seasons with GCU, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard compiled 644 points, 226 rebounds, 143 assists, and 52 steals in 89 games.

McMillian joins Darrion Williams, who signed with Texas Tech last week after playing one season at Nevada.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)