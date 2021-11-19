Gray returns, Lady Raiders top Lamar 72-68 in overtime

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech star Vivian Gray made her season debut Friday as the Lady Raiders beat Lamar in 72-68 overtime.

With the victory, Texas Tech improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Raiders trailed by five points in the final minute of regulation when Bryn Gerlich and Gray made back-to-back baskets to cut Lamar’s lead to one. After a Lamar free throw, Gray scored at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Gray scored twice more in overtime, helping Texas Tech secure the win. She led the team with 16 points.

The Lady Raiders next play Texas State at United Supermarkets Arena Monday.