Gray scores 23, leads Lady Raiders past No. 25 Kansas State 64-45

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders notched their second top-25 win of the season Saturday with a 64-45 victory over No. 25 Kansas State.

Texas Tech improved to 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in conference play with the win. Its other conference victory was a 74-61 triumph over No. 9 Texas.

Vivian Gray was the star for the Lady Raiders Saturday, scoring a game-high 23 points. Bryn Gerlich added 16 and four 3-pointers.

Texas Tech’s defense was stifling in the win. The Wildcats shot just 28.6 percent from field and made only six of 26 3-pointers. Lady Raider center Khadija Faye recorded five steals.

Kansas State star Ayoka Lee averages 24.2 points per game for the season but was held to 12 by Texas Tech Saturday.

The Lady Raiders got off to a terrific start and led 23-7 after the first quarter. Bryn Gerlich had a large hand in that early lead, making three 3-pointers for nine of Texas Tech’s first 13 points. They finished the quarter on an 8-0 run that was capped off by a Faye jump shot in the final seconds.

Kansas State made a comeback bid in the second half. A Faye basket put Texas Tech ahead by 20 points at the beginning of the third quarter, but KSU cut that margin to 10 by the end of the period. However, the Lady Raiders stabilized in the fourth quarter and kept the game out of reach.

The Lady Raiders are next in action Wednesday at TCU.