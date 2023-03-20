IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech’s Austin Green picks up two weekly awards on Monday.

The Red Raiders’ second baseman was named Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week and co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

In five games against UT Arlington and Oklahoma State, Green hit .526 (10-of-19) with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and six runs scored. The junior transfer registered a .640 on-base percentage, a 1.053 slugging percentage, a 1.693 OPS and was involved in four of the five double plays the Red Raiders turned during the week.

Green joins Brendan Girton (Pitcher, Feb. 20) and Kevin Bazzell (Newcomer, Feb. 20) as Red Raiders to receive Big 12 weekly honors this season.

