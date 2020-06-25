Gustafson Releases Book on Monterey’s Bobby Moegle

Red Raider Nation

by: RRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Monterey Plainsmen and Texas Tech Red Raider Mike Gustafson recently released “TO THE ROAD AND BACK: The Stories of Bobby Moegle’s 40 Years as Baseball Coach of Lubbock Monterey High School.”

In more than 30 interviews, Moegle, his former players and coaches share their memories of building a program, teaching fundamentals and instilling toughness.

Gustafson helped Moegle’s Plainsment to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1984 and 1985.

The cost of the book is $25 plus tax and shipping (if applicable). To purchase a copy visit wee.moeglebook.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar