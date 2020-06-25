Gustafson Releases Book on Monterey’s Bobby Moegle

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Monterey Plainsmen and Texas Tech Red Raider Mike Gustafson recently released “TO THE ROAD AND BACK: The Stories of Bobby Moegle’s 40 Years as Baseball Coach of Lubbock Monterey High School.”

In more than 30 interviews, Moegle, his former players and coaches share their memories of building a program, teaching fundamentals and instilling toughness.

Gustafson helped Moegle’s Plainsment to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1984 and 1985.

The cost of the book is $25 plus tax and shipping (if applicable). To purchase a copy visit wee.moeglebook.com.