HALFTIME: Houston 21, Texas Tech 7

Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers (6) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

HOUSTON — Texas Tech trailed Houston 21-7 at halftime of its season opener.

The Cougars scored 14 quick points. They marched down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive, got the ball back with an onside kick and scored again.

The Red Raiders’ first touchdown of the season came on a 41-yard Tahj Brooks scamper in the second quarter.

Texas Tech’s defense got three stops after the two touchdowns, one of which came on an interception by Wisconsin transfer Reggie Pearson. Houston found the end zone one more time before halftime.