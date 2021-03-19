HALFTIME: No. 11 Utah State 26, No. 6 Texas Tech 23

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — After one half, No. 11 Utah State leads No. 6 Texas Tech 26-23 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

With two excellent defensive teams facing off, the first half did not feature much offense.

After two Kevin McCullar jump shots opened the scoring, the Red Raiders missed their next seven shots. Utah State’s menacing center Neemias Queta altered several shots on the defensive, and Utah State played through him on offense to spur a 10-0 Aggie run.

Texas Tech’s swarming defense put pressure on Utah State, particularly freshman point guard Rollie Worster. The Red Raiders forced 13 turnovers in the first half, four of which game from Worster.

After going up 10-5, USU scored just one basket in nearly nine minutes, allowing the Red Raiders to pull ahead 19-12.

TTU’s perimeter defense was suffocating, but so was Queta inside for Utah State. The seven-footer blocked six Texas Tech shots in the first half.

Texas Tech’s offense sputtered at the end of the first half, and Utah State took a lead before halftime.

Watch the second half on TNT.