LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech started the scoring with a 25-yard Trey Wolff field goal on the first drive of the game.

The Red Raiders will remain ahead 3-0 until the second quarter when the Cougars answered with a 24-yard field goal to tie it.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Donovan Smith connected with Nehemiah Martinez on a 43-yard touchdown pass to put the Red Raiders ahead, 10-3.

Texas Tech’s defense would get a fourth down stop in the final minute of the first half to maintain its lead.

The Red Raiders would add to their lead right before half when Smith hit Myles Price on the 54-yard touchdown to push the lead to 17-3 at the half.