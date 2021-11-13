HALFTIME: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech led Iowa State 31-14 at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Freshman Donovan Smith made the first start of his career and led the Red Raiders into the end zone on the first drive of the game. He connected with Myles Price for a 36-yard gain and running back Tahj Brooks finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Later in the first quarter, Smith threw his first touchdown of the game. On 4th-and-6, he threw deep down the field to Price, who beat his man down the middle for a 39-yard score.

Texas Tech’s defense made a big play in the second quarter when Colin Schooler intercepted Brock Purdy. The Red Raiders converted the turnover into points on a Smith touchdown toss to Erik Ezukanma. Smith later found Ezukanma again for another touchdown.

Smith did throw one interception, but it came on an accurate throw that Travis Koontz could not haul in.

With a win, Texas Tech would clinch bowl eligibility.