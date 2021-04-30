Hampton guard Davion Warren transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Hampton guard Davion Warren is headed to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Warren was a prolific scorer for the Pirates last season, averaging 21.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

He spent two years at Hampton after coming over from Olney Central College.

After entering the transfer portal, Warren originally committed to Memphis but later re-opened his recruitment.

Warren is the fifth player that Mark Adams has added to Texas Tech’s roster after becoming head coach, joining East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen, Trinity Christian (Lubbock) guard Ethan Duncan, Dallas Baptist guard Chandler Jacobs and Winthrop guard Adonis Arms.