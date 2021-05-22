Hampton shines in six innings as Texas Tech wins final game of the regular season

Chase Hampton carried a no hitter into the sixth inning in his first ever Big 12 start as Texas Tech finished off the 2021 regular season with a 5-0 win over Kansas.

Closed the regular season in style! pic.twitter.com/3mwXYEJaKI — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 22, 2021

The stellar start for Hampton marked the fifth straight appearance for him in which he gave up two earned runs or less.

Texas Tech was also efficient offensively on Saturday. as four of the Red Raiders eight hits resulted in runs. Nate Rombach was the standout at the plate, as he drove in three runs for the second straight game. Both he and Cal Conley both hit home runs to lead the Tech attack.

Jace Jung didn’t have a hit on Saturday against the Jayhawks, but with a fifth inning walk he finishes the regular season having reached base in all 48 of the Red Raiders’ games.