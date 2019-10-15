Hannah Anderson and Madison White earn weekly awards from Big 12

A pair of Texas Tech Soccer freshman, Hannah Anderson and Madison White, earned honors from the Big 12 this week.

White made it four straight weeks with recognition from the conference, this time as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week after picking up two shutouts in as many games.

Meanwhile, Anderson earned her first ever Freshman of the Week award as she scored a penalty kick on Thursday to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 win over West Virginia.

The Texas Tech Soccer team will be back in action on October 18th when the Red Raiders host TCU at 7:00 pm.

