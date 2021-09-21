Hannah Anderson named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech defender Hannah Anderson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Anderson played the entire game Sunday when Texas Tech shut out Eastern Washington in a 3-0 win. The Red Raider defense only allowed the Eagles to attempt one shot.

Anderson has played every minute of Texas Tech’s season so far. She has two goals and one assist.

Tuesday marks the second time in her career that she’s won the award. She also won it in 2019.

Texas Tech opens Big 12 play Thursday night against Oklahoma in Lubbock at 7:00 p.m.