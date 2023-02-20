LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior De’Vion Harmon has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week after going off for a career-high 25 points in a win over No. 6 Texas before contributing 13 points, three assists and two steals in the road victory at West Virginia.

He has scored in double figures in nine straight games and is averaging 19.4 ppg over the past five outings. Harmon is the first Red Raider to earn a Big 12 weekly honor this season.

“De’Vion is a big part of our offense and defense,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “He’s so quick. He’s exceptional in transition and is one of the fastest guards in the league. He has been playing really well with some huge games.”

Harmon is now averaging 13.7 points for the season and leads Tech with 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He comes into this week with 1,299 career points, including 551 during his two seasons at Oklahoma to begin his career. He’ll play at OU as an opponent for the first time on Tuesday night.

This is Harmon’s second time earning the honor after being the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week on February 1, 2021 when he was playing for Oklahoma. He shared the weekly honor along with Baylor’s Davion Mitchell. A Denton, Texas native, Harmon will have one more season of eligibility remaining after this year.

Kansas’ Gradey Dick was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the third time this season. Dick opened the week scoring a career-high 26 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 87-76 road win at Oklahoma State, ending the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak. In the 87-71 win versus No. 9 Baylor, Dick scored 16 points with five rebounds and two steals.

(Texas Tech Press Release)