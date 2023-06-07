TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas Tech’s Gage Harrelson and Kevin Bazzell were named the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team Wednesday.
The Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American listed by at least one publication in each of Tim Tadlock’s eleven seasons as head coach.
Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games and ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in doubles with 24.
Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games and produced a .324 batting average to go along with a team-high in triples and stole bases.
Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games.
TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY
Josh Bard, 1997
Brennan Burns, 1998
Roger Kieschnick, 2006
Miles Morgan, 2006
Barrett Barnes, 2010
Jamodrick McGruder, 2010
David Paiz, 2011
Eric Gutierrez, 2013
Jarrard Poteete, 2013
Dylan Dusek, 2014
Stephen Smith, 2014
Steven Gingery, 2016
Davis Martin, 2016
Josh Jung, 2017
Gabe Holt, 2018
Clayton Beeter, 2019
Cal Conley, 2020
Jace Jung, 2020
Nate Rombach, 2020
Hudson White, 2022
Kevin Bazzell, 2023
Gage Harrelson, 2023
(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)