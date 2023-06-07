TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas Tech’s Gage Harrelson and Kevin Bazzell were named the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team Wednesday.

The Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American listed by at least one publication in each of Tim Tadlock’s eleven seasons as head coach.

Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games and ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in doubles with 24.

Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games and produced a .324 batting average to go along with a team-high in triples and stole bases.

Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games.

TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY

Josh Bard, 1997

Brennan Burns, 1998

Roger Kieschnick, 2006

Miles Morgan, 2006

Barrett Barnes, 2010

Jamodrick McGruder, 2010

David Paiz, 2011

Eric Gutierrez, 2013

Jarrard Poteete, 2013

Dylan Dusek, 2014

Stephen Smith, 2014

Steven Gingery, 2016

Davis Martin, 2016

Josh Jung, 2017

Gabe Holt, 2018

Clayton Beeter, 2019

Cal Conley, 2020

Jace Jung, 2020

Nate Rombach, 2020

Hudson White, 2022

Kevin Bazzell, 2023

Gage Harrelson, 2023

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)