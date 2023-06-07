TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas Tech’s Gage Harrelson and Kevin Bazzell were named the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team Wednesday.

The Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American listed by at least one publication in each of Tim Tadlock’s eleven seasons as head coach.

Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games and ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in doubles with 24. 

Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games and produced a .324 batting average to go along with a team-high in triples and stole bases. 

Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games. 

TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY

Josh Bard, 1997 

Brennan Burns, 1998 

Roger Kieschnick, 2006 

Miles Morgan, 2006 

Barrett Barnes, 2010 

Jamodrick McGruder, 2010 

David Paiz, 2011 

Eric Gutierrez, 2013 

Jarrard Poteete, 2013 

Dylan Dusek, 2014 

Stephen Smith, 2014 

Steven Gingery, 2016 

Davis Martin, 2016 

Josh Jung, 2017 

Gabe Holt, 2018 

Clayton Beeter, 2019 

Cal Conley, 2020 

Jace Jung, 2020 

Nate Rombach, 2020

Hudson White, 2022

Kevin Bazzell, 2023

Gage Harrelson, 2023

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)