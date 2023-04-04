LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Gage Harrelson was named Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

In four games, the freshman went 11-for-22 at the plate with five runs batted in and five runs scored to earn his first career weekly award.

Harrelson produced multiple hits in all four games starting with two hits at New Mexico, and then three in each contest against TCU.

Harrelson went 9-for-16 (.563) in Texas Tech’s home series win against TCU. On Friday, Harrelson matched a career-high of four RBIs – his first in a Big 12 game. In the Sunday finale, Harrelson was a home run shy of the cycle – his triple in the eighth was an RBI that tacked on the final insurance run of Sunday’s series-clinching win.

2023 Texas Tech Big 12 Weekly Award Recipients

Player of the Week:

March 20 – Austin Green, INF

Pitcher of the Week:

Feb. 20 – Brendan Girton, RHP

Newcomer of the Week:

Feb. 20 – Kevin Bazzell, INF

March 20 – Austin Green, INF

April 3 – Gage Harrelson, OF

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)