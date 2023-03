LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time this season, Texas Tech secured a conference softball weekly honor.

Makinzy Herzog was named Big 12 Player of the Week after helping the Red Raiders to a 5-0 record at the Texas Tech Invitational.

The Texas A&M transfer led the conference last week with a .714 batting average, ten hits, eight runs scored, 18 total bases, and a 1.286 slugging percentage.

The Red Raiders (20-7) oplay a doubleheader against Texas State at 2 p.m. Tuesday in San Marcos.