SAN DIEGO — After a convincing win over No. 14 Montana State Friday, No. 3 Texas Tech will take on No. 11 Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

They will play at 6:10 p.m. Central Time. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

The game can be streamed online on the NCAA’s March Madness website or March Madness app. You can click HERE to reach the website.