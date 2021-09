Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (73) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will host Stephen F. Austin for its home opener Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

If you aren’t headed to Jones AT&T Stadium to watch the game in-person, you can watch it on ESPN+, a subscriber-only channel of ESPN available online. With a subscription, you can stream the game on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. It will not be shown on a cable television channel.

