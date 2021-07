BOSTON — Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins signed with the Boston Red Sox, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

The Red Sox took Dobbins with the No. 226 overall pick in the eighth round of the MLB Draft. He was one of nine Red Raiders drafted.

Dobbins pitched for Texas Tech in 2019 and 2020, posting a 3.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. He missed the 2021 season after getting Tommy John surgery.

Proud to say I have signed with the Boston Red Sox! Thank you Texas Tech for the great memories and letting a kid from aggieland come in and become a Red Raider. Lubbock is home and I hope to make Red Raider nation proud! pic.twitter.com/YcGBKBqoGm — Hunter D. (@HunterD_20) July 25, 2021

Brandon Birdsell is the only Texas Tech player drafted to announce he was returning to school.