“I thought Ramsey made the right play” Chris Beard defends Texas Tech’s final possession in Saturday’s loss

LAWRENCE, Kansas — With Texas Tech down 78-75 with six seconds remaining, Jahmi’us Ramsey drove to the rim and got blocked by Kansas’ Marcus Garrett. The Jayhawks grabbed the rebound, ending the game.

Since Ramsey was inside the arc, even if had made the shot Texas Tech still would have trailed. He could have tied the game if he’d shot a 3-pointer or if he converted an and-one.

Here’s what Chris Beard had to say about the final possession.

Texas Tech will get the opportunity to bounce back Tuesday night against Oklahoma in Lubbock.