In final game at WKU, Kittley’s QB Bailey Zappe breaks FBS passing records

Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley celebrates as his team scores a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BOCA RATON, Florida — Zach Kittley coached his final game for Western Kentucky Saturday and helped make history in the process.

Texas Tech’s future offensive coordinator led the Hilltoppers offense to a 59-point performance Saturday in their Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe lit up the Mountaineer defense, throwing for 422 yards and six touchdowns.

Zappe’s excellence was nothing new. With Saturday’s numbers, he became the new FBS record holder for single-season passing yards (5,967) and passing touchdowns (62).

Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons was the previous record-holder in yardage with 5,833.