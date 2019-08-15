Incoming Red Raider advances at U.S. Amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. — Texas Tech incoming freshman Ludvig Aberg advance to the round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur Championship with a 1-Up win in match play on Wednesday at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.
Rising senior Sandy Scott and sophomore Jansen Smith both saw their tournament come to an end with a pair of 2&1 losses.
Aberg returns to play at 9:10 a.m. against William Holcolmb V in the Round of 32. Thursday will see two rounds with the tournament going from 32 to 16 before quarterfinal match play on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the 36-hole championship match on Sunday.
Match play will be broadcasted on FS, while the semifinal and championship matched are featured on Fox.