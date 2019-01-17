Iowa State hands No. 8 Texas Tech first home loss, 68-64

The Big 12’s top offense outdueled the conference’s top defense Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech falls to Iowa State, 68-64, and loses for just the second time this season and first time at home.

The Cyclones used a 16-4 run to end the first half to lead 41-33 at the break. The 41 points were the most allowed by the Red Raiders in the first half all season.

Texas Tech would tie the game up in the final minute at 61-61 with a Jarrett Culver layup but Iowa State answers with back-to-back buckets to hold off the late rally.

The Red Raiders (15-2, 4-1) were just 6-for-15 from the free throw line in the loss.

Culver scores 20 points and Davide Moretti added ten points.

Iowa State had four players in double figures led by Marial Shayok with 20.

Texas Tech returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Baylor in Waco.