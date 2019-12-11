Iowa Western defensive tackle Devin Drew commits to Texas Tech

Matt Wells before the Texas Tech vs Iowa State game (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells got some help in the trenches Wednesday as Iowa Western defensive tackle Devin Drew committed to Texas Tech.

The 6’4″ 272 pound lineman is rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Maryland, SMU, North Texas and UNLV. He was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Drew is a junior college product, and will be eligible to play two years in Lubbock.

Devin Drew is the 18th player in Texas Tech’s 2020 recruiting class, per 247 Sports. The recruiting service has Wells’ class ranked seventh in the Big 12.