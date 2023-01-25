LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech not only lost its eighth straight conference game, but the Red Raiders lost Pop Isaacs to an ankle injury in the second half of Wednesday’s 76-61 loss to West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena.

The team’s leading scorer in Big 12 play exited with just over 15 minutes left in the second half after suffering the injury on a three-point attempt. He was helped to the locker room and later returned to the bench in a walking boot. Isaacs scored just two points before leaving the game.

The Red Raiders were also without Fardaws Aimaq, who was sidelined with the foot injury that forced him to miss the first 16 games of the season.

Despite Aimaq’s absence, Texas Tech started the game on an 8-0 with Kevin Obanor scoring the first six points of the game. The senior finished with a team-high 20 points.

The Red Raider defense rattled the Mountaineers early forcing six turnovers and turning them into six points.

The Red Raiders would take a double-digit lead with a Jaylon Tyson layup to make it 15-5 with 13:10 remaining in the first half.

The Mountaineers would respond with a 10-3 run to pull within three.

A more than three-minute scoring drought would allow West Virginia to take its first lead at 22-21 after a Kerwin Walton technical foul. The two teams combined for 48 fouls in the contest.

The Mountaineers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the first half alone and took a 33-28 lead into the locker room.

The Red Raiders would get off to a slow start in the second half with one field goal in the first four minutes to fall behind 38-31.

Pop Isaacs would end that drought with his first points of the game at the 15:55 mark before leaving with an ankle injury.

Texas Tech would pull within two at 49-47 on an Obanor three-pointer with 10:25 remaining, but the Mountaineers would respond with a 12-3 run to give West Virginia its first double-digit lead of the night at 61-50.

The Mountaineers benched combined to score 50 points including a game-high 22 from Joe Toussaint. Seth Wilson added 15 points on five three-pointers.

West Virginia was also dominant on the glass. The Mountaineers outrebounded Texas Tech 44 to 27.

De’Vion Harmon finished with 14 points joining Obanor as the only Red Raiders to score in double figures.

The Red Raiders (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) take a break from Big 12 play and visit Baton Rouge to face LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.