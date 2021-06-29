J-Bob Thomas staying on board with Texas Tech baseball coaching staff

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (RED RAIDER NATION) — J-Bob Thomas is staying put in Lubbock with the Texas Tech Red Raider baseball program, Red Raider Nation has learned.

Thomas turned down an offer to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge.

Thomas is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with the Texas Tech program, a role he’s held since June 2012.

  • (Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation File Photo)
  • (Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation File Photo)
  • (Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation File Photo)
  • (Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation File Photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar