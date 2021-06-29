J-Bob Thomas staying on board with Texas Tech baseball coaching staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (RED RAIDER NATION) — J-Bob Thomas is staying put in Lubbock with the Texas Tech Red Raider baseball program, Red Raider Nation has learned.

Thomas turned down an offer to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge.

Thomas is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with the Texas Tech program, a role he’s held since June 2012.

BREAKING: The SEC comes up empty again in pursuit of J-Bob Thomas.



We’ve learned Thomas has turned down Jay Johnson’s offer to become #LSU’s assistant coach/recruiting coordinator.



Thomas remains completely committed to @TTU_Baseball & @TimTadlockTTU. pic.twitter.com/opqRrkAYMC — David Collier (@CollieronTV) June 29, 2021