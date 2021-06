Jace Jung gets D1 Baseball nod, becomes consensus All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball star Jace Jung was named a Second Team All-American by D1 Baseball Monday, making him a consensus All-American.

Jung was named an All-American by seven outlets that do All-American teams.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the NCBWA, Perfect Game and the College Baseball Foundation all named Jung a First Team All-American. D1 Baseball and Baseball America placed Jung on their Second Team. The ABCA named him a Third Teamer.

Jung was one of just two Big 12 players to make one of D1 Baseball’s All-America teams, joining Texas pitcher Ty Madden.

For the season, Jung posted a .337 batting average, 21 home runs and 67 RBI.