Jace Jung invited to play for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Texas Tech’s Jace Jung (2) scores on an RBI double hit by Braxton Fulford in the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung received an invitation to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, Texas Tech announced Monday.

He is the 10th Red Raider to ever receive an invitation. The most recent Tech player to be invited was Jung’s brother, Josh, in 2018.

Jung was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2021. He hit for a .337 batting average and blasted 21 home runs.

There will be 48 players on the collegiate national team in 2021. They will be split into two teams and play 11 head-to-head games.