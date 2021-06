Jace Jung earned another All-America honor on Thursday as he found himself on Baseball America’s All-American team, earning second team honors.

Another day, another 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 honor for Jace Jung 🏅



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gApYtDDFnM — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 17, 2021

This past season, Jung was one of the best hitters in Ameirca, as he hit .337 with a Big 12 leading 21 home runs and 67 RBI.

The honor from Baseball America marks the fourth All-America honor for the Texas Tech second baseman and the seventh overall for the Red Raider Baseball team as a whole.