Jace Jung named Big 12 Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung was named the Big 12 Player of the Year Monday.

Jung had an incredible season at the plate, hitting for a .366 average with 20 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

He ranked among the national leaders in several categories. His 65 RBI was tied for the most in Division I baseball, the 20 home runs put him in a tie for 5th place, and a .766 slugging percentage ranked 8th in the nation.

The remarkable campaign came in his first full season playing college baseball. He appeared in 19 games before the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Jung helped lead the Red Raiders to a 35-13 record and a No. 5 ranking by D1 Baseball. They will open the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday against Baylor.