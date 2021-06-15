Jace Jung named NCBWA National Freshman Hitter of the Year

Texas Tech’s Jace Jung (2) scores on an RBI double hit by Braxton Fulford in the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Jace Jung has been named the 2021 National Freshman Hitter of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball writers Association (NCBWA), the organization announced Tuesday.

Jung is the first Red Raider to earn a national freshman of the year award. He received recognition from the NCBWA along with Central Michigan’s Andrew Taylor, who was named National Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

It’s been a busy week of accolades for the San Antonio native. Jung was named the NCBWA Freshman All-American first team second baseman, yesterday and shared the NCBWA District 7 (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana) Player of the Year with Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps.

In addition to being named the Big 12 Player of the Year, Jung was a unanimous choice to the 2021 All-Big 12 first team and earned All-Big 12 All-Academic first team honors. He also has been named to a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and is a Dick Howser Trophy finalist, a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award finalist.

Jung helped lead the Red Raiders to their third consecutive Super Regional appearance, including a 3-0 sweep of the Lubbock Regional. He hit .337 on the year and led the Big 12 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and a .697 slugging percentage, ranking among the nation’s best in all three categories. Additionally, he accomplished the rare feat of reaching base safely in every game during the regular season.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport.

