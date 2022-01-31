LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung was named a Preseason First Team All-American by Baseball America Monday.

Baseball America’s preseason teams are voted on by Major League Baseball scouting directors, Texas Tech said. Oklahoma third baseman Peyton Graham was the only other Big 12 player to make BA’s first team.

Jung was also voted the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Jung was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a BA Second Team All-American in 2021 after he hit .337 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI.

The Red Raiders will open their season at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the State Farm College Baseball Showdown February 18.