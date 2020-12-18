Jack Anderson accepts invite to 2021 Senior Bowl

After wrapping up his Red Raider Football career, offensive lineman Jack Anderson will play in the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Anderson was a constant cog in the Texas Tech offensive line during his time in Lubbock, starting in 38 games. Most recently, he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, and announced that he would forgo another college season and instead declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Including Anderson, Texas Tech has now had four Senior Bowl participants under head coach Matt Wells, and 24 all-time in school history.

The Senior Bowl will take place on January 30th at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on NFL Network.