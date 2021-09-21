Jack Anderson makes Eagles’ 53-man roster

Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson was added to the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster, according to a tweet from his agent Tuesday.

Anderson was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft but did not make the team out of training camp. The Eagles signed him off the Bills’ practice squad Tuesday.

The Frisco native played four seasons at Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Big 12 selection twice.

He is the second Red Raider rookie on the Eagles. Philadelphia took defensive back Zech McPhearson in the fourth round of the draft.