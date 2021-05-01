Jack Anderson selected by Buffalo Bills in 7th round of NFL Draft

Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLEVELAND — Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson was selected No. 236 overall in the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

Anderson played in 38 games over four seasons as a Red Raider. He opted to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declared for the draft after his redshirt junior season.

He was an All-Big 12 First Team selection as a junior in 2020 and a Second Team selection in 2018. He missed all but three games in 2019 with an injury.

Anderson is the second Red Raider taken in the 2021 Draft. Cornerback Zech McPhearson went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round.

In Buffalo, he will join a Bills team that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season.