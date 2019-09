LUBBOCK, Texas — Senior Jade King will not return this season for Texas Tech soccer.

The program announced Wednesday that King intends to apply for a redshirt for the 2019 season after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s match against North Texas.

King played in three games and scored her lone goal in Sunday’s win over the Mean Green.

She will not take part in the team’s Senior Night festivities when the Red Raiders (3-1) host Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at John Walker Soccer Complex.