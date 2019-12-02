Jahmi’us Ramsey day-to-day with hamstring injury, questionable for Wednesday’s game

LUBBOCK Texas — Texas Tech basketball may be without star freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey for another game, Chris Beard said Monday.

“We’re dealing with a hamstring injury,” Beard said. “In my mind a really bad bruise. He’s literally day-to-day. When he’s cleared 100 percent to play in games he’ll play.”

Texas Tech’s offense struggled without Ramsey in losses against Iowa and Creighton at times. He is leading the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and other players have to assume more of a scoring role with him out.

“Jahmi’us is one of our best players,” Beard said. “So to go play Big East Creighton without one of your best players, of course that’s a challenge.”

The Red Raiders lost both of their games against high-major opponents last week and have another coming up in DePaul on Wednesday. The Blue Demons are 8-0 with a win over Iowa, which beat Texas Tech on Thanksgiving.