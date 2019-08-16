Jahmi’us Ramsey helps Texas Tech to first win of Summer Tour

NASSAU, Bahamas — Texas Tech bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a 94-92 win over Mega Bemax Thursday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The Red Raider freshmen powering the Red Raiders to the win with Jahmi’us Ramsey leading all scorers with 44 points and 12 rebounds.

Terrence Shannon and Clarence Nadolny added 13 a piece and Tyreek Smith scored two on his one shot attempt on the night.

The four freshmen combined to score 72 of the Red Raiders points.

The underclassmen had to step up after Davide Moretti and Chris Clarke saw limited minutes with undisclosed injuries.

The Red Raiders conclude their trip to the Bahamas with one more game against Mega Bemax at noon on Sunday.