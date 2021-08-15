Jahmi’us Ramsey impresses in NBA Summer League

Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (3) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, May 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

LAS VEGAS — Former Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey did not play much in his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings, but he’s turned some heads with his performance in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Ramsey has scored in double figures in each of the Kings’ four games, all of which Sacramento won. He is the Kings’ leading scorer at 16.3 points per game.

His best game was the Kings’ opener, an 80-70 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ramsey had a game-high 22 points.

The Kings took Ramsey with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, averaging 3.1 points per game.

The Arlington native spent one year at Texas Tech, scoring 15 points per game in 2019-20.