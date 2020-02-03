Jahmi’us Ramsey named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jahmi’us Ramsey was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, following impressive performances against No. 12 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas.

Ramsey averaged 23.5 points per game on the week, totaling 10 3-pointers. He shook off a handful of sub-par outings to come alive against West Virginia, scoring 21 points on just 11 shots as the Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers 89-81.

The freshman was Texas Tech’s most reliable scorer against Kansas, leading the team with 26 points. T.J. Holyfield was the only other Red Raider to score in double digits in that game, as the Jayhawks held on for a 78-75 win.

Ramsey sported a new look for the two games, ditching the facemask that he’d worn previously.

This is Ramsey’s second time this season winning this award. Holyfield, Terrence Shannon and Chris Clarke have also won it.