Jahmi’us Ramsey named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Picture courtesy of Nexstar Media Group

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 rewarded Jahmi’us Ramsey for his outstanding recent performances, naming the Texas Tech freshman Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Ramsey dropped a career high 27 points against Long Island Sunday, exploding for 19 in the second half. Against Tennessee State Thursday, Ramsey scored 13.

The 27-point outing was the most by a Red Raider freshman since Jordan Tolbert had 27 points in 2011.

The Arlington native is currently the Big 12’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game on the season.

Ramsey is not the first Red Raider to win Newcomer of the Week this season; T.J. Holyfield won it two weeks ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar