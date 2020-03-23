Jahmi’us Ramsey named to NABC First-Team All-District

LUBBOCK, Texas – Courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey has earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 8 First-Team honors, as selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.

Ramsey also earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors after finishing the regular season by averaging 15.0 points per game for the Red Raiders. He finished second in the Big 12 by shooting 42.6 percent on 3-pointers and was fifth in scoring at 15.0 points per game. Along with Ramsey, the NABC District 8 First Team included Devin Dotson (Kansas), Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Jared Butler (Baylor) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) while the district’s second team is comprised of Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State), MaCio Teague (Baylor), Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma), Freddie Gillespie (Baylor) and Desmond Bane (TCU). Baylor’s Scott Drew was name the NABC District 8 Coach of the Year.

Ramsey is the first Texas Tech freshman to earn NABC All-District First Team honors and joins Rick Bullock as the only freshmen in program history to earn all-district honors. Bullock was a second-team selection during his freshman year of 1972-73. The Red Raiders have now had a NABC All-District First-Team selection three straight season with Keenan Evans (2017-18) and Jarrett Culver (2018-19) preceding Ramsey.

A guard from Arlington who scored 406 total points this season, Ramsey went 60-for-141 on 3-pointers and made at least two in the final 10 of 12 games and in 17 games overall after hitting three at Baylor and two more against the Jayhawks to complete the year. He scored in double-figures in 21 of 27 games played this season with a Big 12-high coming at Kansas where he scored 26 by going 5-for-8 on 3-pointers after scoring 21 against West Virginia by also connecting on 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. Ramsey hit five 3-pointers in four games this season and has three or more in 10 games. Prior to the start of the season, he was named an All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention selection before earning three weekly newcomer awards. Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points in a win over Long Island where he hit five 3-pointers for the first times this season and has scored 20 or more points in seven of 27 games played. He missed four games due to a left hamstring injury he suffered with 10 minutes remaining against Iowa, but has started 21 straight games since his return. In conference play, Ramsey averaged 14.5 points per game and shot 41.8 percent on 3-pointers (41-for-98). For a season, Texas Tech had only been led in scoring by two freshmen with Jordan Tolbert averaging 11.5 points per game in the 2011-12 season and Rick Bullock who had 13.8 ppg. in 1972-73.

Ramsey and the Red Raiders finished the shortened season with an 18-13 overall record and tied for third in the Big 12 standings.

NABC District 8

First Team

Devin Dotson, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Jared Butler, Baylor

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Second Team

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma

Freddie Gillespie, Baylor

Desmond Bane, TCU

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor

Courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.