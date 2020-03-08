Jahmi’us Ramsey wins Big 12 Freshman of the Year among other awards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jahmi’us Ramsey took home the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year award, the conference announced Sunday.

Ramsey was also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and the conference’s All-Newcomer and All-Freshman teams.

The Arlington native averaged 15 points per game and shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range in his first season in Lubbock.

Ramsey is joined by his teammate Terrence Shannon on the All-Freshman team. Shannon averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on the year.

Lastly, Davide Moretti was named an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 teams.

Texas Tech finished in a four-way tie for third place in the Big 12, going 9-9 in conference play. The Red Raiders are looking to snap a four-game losing streak as they take on Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday.