Jahmi’us Ramsey wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the third time this season Jahmi’us Ramsey has won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Ramsey scored 25 points, had five rebounds and a career high seven assists in the Red Raiders’ win over Iowa State Saturday.

In Texas Tech’s win over Kansas State on Wednesday, he scored 17 points.

Ramsey’s defense has improved over the course of the season and he had two steals in each game last week.

For the season, the freshman is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.