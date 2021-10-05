Jakeem Grant dealt to Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

CHICAGO — Former Texas Tech star Jakeem Grant was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Chicago Bears, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Grant was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016 and spent his entire career with the team before the trade.

The Bears traded a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to get Grant, NFL.com said.

Grant was primarily a kick and punt returner for the Dolphins and had five return touchdowns in his career there. He also played at wide receiver, notching 1,001 receiving yards in his Dolphins career.

Before turning pro, Grant played four seasons for Texas Tech and was named an All-American by several publications as a senior in 2015.