Jamarius Burton receives NCAA waiver

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Athletics Department and head coach Chris Beard announced on Thursday that Jamarius Burton has been granted a waiver by the NCAA which makes him immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season. Burton will now make the decision on whether he uses the waiver to play immediately or utilizes a redshirt season.

A junior guard, Burton signed with the Red Raiders on April 15 after competing at Wichita State the past two seasons. He is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 10.3 points per game and led the Shockers with 102 assists, including a career-high 11 assists against Oklahoma State. Burton has played in 67 games through two seasons, including starting 28 as a freshman where he contributed a set a WSU freshman record with 126 assists and averaged 6.0 points per game.

Burton played at Independence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina where he helped to lead his team to the Class 4A State Championship and him earning MVP honors. As a senior, his team went 31-1 with him scoring 16.4 points per game and also adding 4.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 7.5 rebounds per game. He earned North Carolina All-State honors before signing with Wichita State to begin his collegiate career.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletic Communications Department)