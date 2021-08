Canada’s Janine Beckie, left, and United States’ Crystal Dunn battle for the ball during a women’s semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

TOKYO — Former Texas Tech soccer player Janine Beckie helped Canada win its first gold medal in women’s soccer at the Japan 2020 Olympics.

It took a shootout to do it, but Canada defeated Sweden in the gold medal game.

Beckie scored two goals in the tournament, both of which came in a 2-1 win over Chile. She started every game for Canada.

Beckie played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015 and scored 57 goals in that time. She was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.