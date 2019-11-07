Jarrett Culver makes first NBA start

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 27: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat during the home opener at Target Center on October 27, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Minnesota guard Jarrett Culver made his first career start for the Timberwolves against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Point guard Jeff Teague was ruled out for the game due to illness allowing the former Red Raider to slide into the starting five for the first time.

Culver finished with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting in Minnesota’s 137-121 loss to Memphis.

The Lubbock native also added seven assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Minnesota takes a two-game skid into a Friday night meeting with Golden State. The game scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center.