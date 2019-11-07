Jarrett Culver makes first NBA start

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Minnesota guard Jarrett Culver made his first career start for the Timberwolves against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.
Point guard Jeff Teague was ruled out for the game due to illness allowing the former Red Raider to slide into the starting five for the first time.
Culver finished with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting in Minnesota’s 137-121 loss to Memphis.
The Lubbock native also added seven assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
Minnesota takes a two-game skid into a Friday night meeting with Golden State. The game scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center.