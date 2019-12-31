Jarrett Culver notches career high 21 points in Timberwolves win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Culver set a new career high with 21 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets Monday.

The Lubbock native and former Texas Tech star made eight of his 21 shots and three of eight 3-pointers in the game. He also played career high 38 minutes, helping Minnesota close out the Nets in overtime.

To go along with his impressive scoring, Culver had five rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and no turnovers.

The outburst snapped a streak of eight straight single-digit scoring games for Culver.

Culver will be in action next on January 1 when he takes on reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee.